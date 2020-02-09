Iowa Western men’s basketball was back in action Saturday at Reiver Arena taking on conference foe Indian Hills Community College. The Reivers fell 82-63 with IHCC sweeping the season series.
IWCC’s Caleb Huffman led the team in the scoring column with 18 points. Josiah Strong tallied 15 points and seven rebounds and Seneca Louis added 13 and six.
“Our kids gave everything that they had,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “It was a six-point game with about six and a half to go. It was unfortunate that we lost a couple 3-point shooters that gave them a little breath. In the last 1:30 or so, when you compete that hard and you know it’s not going to go your way, it can get away from you a little bit.”
Chris Payton of Indian Hills finished with a game-high 21 points and nine boards.
Next up, the Reivers will head to Southeastern Community College on Saturday. Iowa Western took the last matchup 75-74 in overtime, a game that featured 27 lead changes and 10 ties. Saturday’s game will determine who will be the 2 or 3 seed between IWCC and Southeastern in regional play. Currently, both teams are tied for the 2 seed.
Indian Hills (24-3, 5-1) 45 37 — 82
Iowa Western(15-12, 4-3) 33 30 — 63
IWCC: Josiah Strong 15, Kaleb Thornton 5, Caleb Huffman 18, Seneca Louis 13, Jalen Dalcourt 8, Damontrez Ruffin 2, Mal Pine 2.
IHCC: Chris Payton 21, Chris Childs 13, Tyon Grant-Foster 2, Drake Jeffries 14, Maurice Calloo 7, Tyrese Nickelson 4, Malique Jacobs 11, Samba Kane 10.
