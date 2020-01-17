NJCAA No. 9 Iowa Central on Thursday earned a 22-16 dual victory over No. 4 Iowa Western at Iowa Western.
Three Reivers were victorious Thursday. John Cleristor (133) defeated Iowa Central’s Rhyker Sims by fall.
Daniel Leal (141) topped IC’s Bobby Tellez 13-3, and Josh McMarland (184) defeated Iowa Central’s Triston Licht by fall.
Iowa Western will next be in action Tuesday for a dual at No. 20 Iowa Lakes in Estherville.
Iowa Central 22, Iowa Western 16
133: John Cleristor (IWCC) def. Rhyker Sims by fall
141: Daniel Leal (IWCC) def. Bobby Tellez 13-3
149: Nolan Miller-Johnson (IC) def. Melvin Hernandez
157: Andrew Gamble (IC) def. Levi May 3-2
165: Ashton Eyler (IC) def. Isaiah Crosby 10-4
184: Josh McMarland (IWCC) def. Triston Licht by fall
197: Quez Bostic (IC) def. DaJuen Chapman 5-1
285: Boone McDermott (IC) def. Collin Braun 11-1
125: Daniel Vargas (IC) def. Isaac Garcia 4-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.