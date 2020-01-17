NJCAA No. 9 Iowa Central on Thursday earned a 22-16 dual victory over No. 4 Iowa Western at Iowa Western.

Three Reivers were victorious Thursday. John Cleristor (133) defeated Iowa Central’s Rhyker Sims by fall.

Daniel Leal (141) topped IC’s Bobby Tellez 13-3, and Josh McMarland (184) defeated Iowa Central’s Triston Licht by fall.

Iowa Western will next be in action Tuesday for a dual at No. 20 Iowa Lakes in Estherville.

Iowa Central 22, Iowa Western 16

133: John Cleristor (IWCC) def. Rhyker Sims by fall

141: Daniel Leal (IWCC) def. Bobby Tellez 13-3

149: Nolan Miller-Johnson (IC) def. Melvin Hernandez

157: Andrew Gamble (IC) def. Levi May 3-2

165: Ashton Eyler (IC) def. Isaiah Crosby 10-4

184: Josh McMarland (IWCC) def. Triston Licht by fall

197: Quez Bostic (IC) def. DaJuen Chapman 5-1

285: Boone McDermott (IC) def. Collin Braun 11-1

125: Daniel Vargas (IC) def. Isaac Garcia 4-1

