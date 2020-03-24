A reporter reached out to Iowa Western baseball coach Marc Rardin and asked if he could spare a few minutes for an interview.
“A few minutes?” Rardin joked. “How about five months?”
It provided a light moment in heavy times for Iowa Western’s spring athletic programs. Rardin’s baseball team, Reiver softball, men’s and women’s golf, shotgun sports, outdoor track and field and the spring practice schedules have seen their seasons come to an abrupt end as a means to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Rardin and the baseball team, reality set in quickly. The Reivers improved to 20-4 on March 13 after a doubleheader sweep of Ellsworth at Doc Ross Field. The game was moved up from the weekend to stay ahead of expected inclement weather. IWCC had an off day Saturday and lifted Sunday, then learned Monday that the season was over.
Instead of setting a weekend rotation and evaluating a roster that was in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, Rardin was helping his student-athletes arrange travel plans back home.
“This is about lives; this isn’t about a game,” Rardin said. “Where I’m at in my life now, I can easily understand that. I haven’t lost one bit of sleep over the fact that we were probably only going to lose like four more games during the season before we got to postseason. We were getting ready to go on a stretch run, playing well. We had depth in pitching. We had a good team. That’s all great, but I haven’t lost sleep going, ‘Oh, what could have been.’ It’s the right thing to do. Our country, the world, has to get a grasp on this.”
Rardin had 13 players on the 2020 roster that are expected to sign with a Division I four-year school.
For those that don’t fall into that category already, the National Junior College Athletic Association has ruled that it will not charge a season of eligibility, regardless of how many games an athlete played in 2020.
It’s good news that the year won’t go to waste, but it could create a headache for players and coaches as both junior colleges and four-year schools try to shape their rosters.
“Where it gets different is a couple years down the road,” Iowa Western softball coach Ben Greer said. “We have this year’s freshmen that can return as redshirt sophomores if they don’t get the looks that they would have with a full season. That’s where it will get strange with the 2021 class. We’ve had to slow things down to figure out how to navigate these waters.”
Like Rardin, Greer was watching his own team find its stride when its season ended. The Reiver softball team opened the season with nine consecutive losses. But their fortunes were changing. Following a March 8 doubleheader sweep of North Platte — the Reivers’ last day playing games — IWCC improved to 12-14 on the season as winners of nine in a row and 12 of 13 overall.
“It’s a situation that everybody has to deal with,” Greer said. “Things were kind of starting to click because we had a lot of new faces at the start.
“At the beginning, you kind of think that this is going to blow over and isn’t as big a deal as maybe we think it is, and now, this is extremely serious. This has never happened in my time in coaching, and maybe never in coaching ever. It’s just kind of waters that we’re trying to navigate day by day.”
For now, Rardin, Greer and all Iowa Western spring coaches can only wait. They have unexpected free time that has allowed them to spend more time with family and focus on other aspects of their programs.
They know it could be some time before clarity arrives to a unique situation. And as difficult as the pandemic has been on coaches and athletes, they know the halting of the spring seasons is necessary.
“This isn’t a time to feel sorry for us or the game of baseball,” Rardin said. “It’s a time to be careful and a time to be aware of what you’re doing and who you’re around. Within that, I take advantage of being by myself. I can really focus on where my program has been and where I want it to go in the future.”
