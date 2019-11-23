The Iowa Western men’s basketball team fell Friday to Des Moines Area Community College 81-69 at Reiver Arena as part of the Reiver Classic.
DMACC built a 13-point halftime lead and held off the Reivers in the second half. DMACC shot 52% from the field and 40% from three-point range in the winning effort.
Iowa Western’s Josiah Strong tied for the game high with 21 points. Kaleb Thonton was the only other Reiver in double figures with 11.
The Reivers will be back in action tonight at 7 at Reiver Arena, playing host to Barton.
“DMACC did a really nice job of exploiting our interior,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “They took advantage of that. At halftime, we made an adjustment and were able to eliminate that attack from them.
“We got the game down to five with about seven minutes to go. We didn’t make enough plays early on. They finished us off late.”
Des Moines Area CC 40 41 — 81
Iowa Western (4-5) 27 42 — 69
IW: Josiah Strong 21, Kaleb Thornton 11, Damontrez Ruffin 9, Bryce Fitzgerald 7, Caleb Huffman 6, Jalen Dalcourt 6, Mal Pine 5, Seneca Louis 4.
