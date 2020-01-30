The Iowa Western women used a strong third quarter to get past Northeast Community College 65-58 Wednesday night in a key Region XI conference matchup.
Down three at the half, the Reivers outscored the Hawks 23-10 in the third frame. Northeast cut the lead to three multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Iowa Western was able to execute down the stretch to hold on.
“Huge game for us, a very exciting win,” Reiver coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said.
Jaiden Morris led Iowa Western with 20 points, while adding five rebounds. Arielle McElroy scored 12 points off the bench. Vande Hoef also singled out Ladun Akako, who grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points.
Beth Matas led Northeast with 20 points, while Kyla Moore scored 15 points.
The Reivers and Hawks of Norfolk, Nebraska split their season series, with both teams winning by seven points at home. They remain tied at 2-1 for the three-team Region IX lead. If it stays that way — both teams have one region game remaining, against Marshalltown — it’ll go to strength of schedule for the top seed in the region tournament, which will come with a first-round bye.
Vande Hoef said if her team takes care of business against Marshalltown, she’s confident the Reivers’ will come out ahead on strength of schedule — which factors in win-loss record, road wins and has a point system related to the number of games against NJCAA Division I and Division II teams.
“We need that win to stay alive,” Vande Hoef said. “It was an important game.”
Northeast (20-3,2-1) 14 20 10 14 — 58
Iowa Western (13-9, 2-1) 17 14 23 11 — 65
N: Beth Matas 20, Kyla Moore 15, Emina Hadzihusejnovic 6, Breanna Stouffer 3, Lorna Maxon 7, Julia Carbonell 5, Macey Kulhanek 2.
IW: Hayley Berfield 5, Jaiden Morris 20, Sommer Blakemore 6, Ladun Akako 8, Britney Epperson 6, Arielle McElroy 12, Solape Amusan 8.
Iowa Western men 82, Northeast 59
Iowa Western coach Michael Johnette said his team played a complete game Wednesday night in defeating Northeast 82-59.
“I’d say this was the most complete effort of 40-minute basketball this team has had this year,” Johnette said.
Iowa Western led by as much as 12 in the first half before Northeast “counterpunched,” Johnette said. But the Hawks didn’t have an answer in the second half, as the Reivers opened with three quick baskets on the way to stretching their lead and cruising to victory.
Caleb Huffman led the Reivers in scoring with 21 points, followed by Kaleb Thornton, who had 16 points. Josiah Strong added 11 points.
Huffman and Thornton had five steals and four steals, respectively. Johnette credited his team for getting after it on defense. Thornton was tasked with guarding Northeast’s Emmet Page, the leading scorer in the conference at 26.7 points per game in Region XI play. Page finished with 20 points, with 15 coming in the first half.
“I’m just really happy to see our guys execute defensively as much as offensively,” Johnette said, crediting Thornton for keeping Page in check.
Johnette called the Northeast offense “high octane” and was pleased his team held the Hawks to 59.
“For us to them to keep them below 60, that’s a pretty good effort,” he said.
The Reivers are now 3-2 and in third place in the conference, one game back of co-leaders Indian Hills and Southeastern. Northeast beat Iowa Western earlier in the year.
“Tonight was a big night,” Johnette said. “We had to beat them or they’d hold the tiebreaker.”
Northeast (11-11, 1-4) 31 28 — 59
Iowa Western (13-9, 3-2) 37 45 — 82
N: Emmette Page 20, Michael Anderson 11, Daniel Akuei 8, Ben Moxness 11, Merrix Denn 6, Oyiti Amum 1, Luke Rollman 2.
IW: Josiah Strong 11, Kaleb Thornton 16, Caleb Huffman 21, Seneca Louis 10, Jalen Dalcourt 7, Damontrez Ruffin 10, Mal Pine 5, Bryce Fitzgerald 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.