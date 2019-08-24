Mike Brown’s debut as Iowa Western’s men’s soccer coach went quite well.
Fernando Zaragoza netted a pair of goals and Nicolas Torres added two assists as the Reivers rolled to a 6-0 victory.
Joel Quashie, Damia Viader, Theo Le Calve and Sohya Yamamoto each added goals of their own in the match. The Reivers grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Brown was pleased with the result, but he also noted that the offense still has room to improve.
“We had some really good moments off set pieces,” Brown said. “I think offensively we’re still developing as a team. We had a lot more opportunities that we should have put away. We’re still trying to find our identity offensively, but it’s coming.
“When you don’t feel you played your best and you score six goals, that’s a lot to be proud about.”
Western Nebraska (0-1) 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (1-0) 3 3 — 6
Goals: Joel Quashie, Damia Viader, Fernando Zaragoza 2, Theo Le Calve, Sohya Yamamoto.
Assists: Nicolas Torres 2, Patience Yuha, Roberto Hernandez.
Reiver women fall in first match of season
The third-ranked Iowa Western women’s soccer team dropped its first match of the season Friday, falling to Western Nebraska in extra time, 1-0.
A Rafela Passos goal in the 97th minute accounted for the only scoring of the match.
“It was one of those cases where you dominate a game and create chances, and you get punished for not putting one in the net,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said.
The Reivers will be back in action Sunday when the play host to Barton
Western Nebraska (1-0) 0 0 1 — 1
Iowa Western (0-1) 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: WN, Rafela Passos.
Cross country teams place first at time trials
The Iowa Western men’s and women’s cross country teams each placed first at Friday’s Region XI time trials in both teams’ first action of the season.
On the men’s side, the Reivers dominated, placing four runners in the top five. IWCC’s Shawn Kiptoo won with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds. He was joined in the top five by temmates Kassim Kibet (second, 15:49) Gavin Klein (fourth, 16:27) and Aldo Zavala (fifth, 16:36).
The women narrowly outpaced Iowa Central (38 to 40) to prevail in the team standings. Iowa Western’s Emmy Jepkemei won the race with a time of 19:52. She was joined in the top five by teammate Nia Taylor (fifth, 20:47).
The Reivers will next be in action Sept. 6 at the Augustana Twilight.
Men’s results
1, Iowa Western 24; 2, Iowa Central 80; 3, Indian Hills 98; 4, Hawkeye 99; 5, NIACC 109; 6, DMACC 132.
Individual Top 5
1, Shawn Kiptoo, IW, 15:39; 2, Kassim Kibet, IW, 15:49; 3, Anthony Rodriguez, DMACC, 16:13; 4, Gavin Klein, IW, 16:27; 5, Aldo Zavala, IW, 16:36.
Women’s results
1, Iowa Western 38; 2, Iowa Central 40; 3, DMACC; 4, Hawkeye 80; 5, Southwestern 111.
Individual Top 5
1, Emmy Jepkemei, IW, 19:52; 2, Rosalie Fish, IC, 20:01; 3, Lilia Alvarez, IC, 20:32; 4, Lexi Brown, Southeastern, 20:46; 5, Nia Taylor, IW, 20:47.
