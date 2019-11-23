HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Iowa Western rolled over Otero in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17 Friday at the NJCAA National Tournament.
IWCC will play today at 2:30 p.m. against Hillsborough for fifth place.
The previous day, IWCC defeated Odessa in four sets in the first round, before losing to Miami Dade in the quarterfinals. The loss put Iowa Western in the consolation bracket.
“I didn’t know how they would come back,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said. “I thought today at brunch we were kind of quiet, so I got kind of nervous. I thought, ‘Oh no, what kind of team is going to come out here against a team we had gone five with previously?’
“We came out, had that first hit. I think we just felt like it was another game. Didn’t matter if it was for fifth place, or seventh place, or whatever, I just felt like they made the game fun and they enjoyed playing with each other today. We seemed very calm and confident, and the score showed that.”
At 1-1 in the first set, IWCC went on a 12-0 run to break the set wide open. The Reivers run was sparked by three straight kills from Kortlyn Henderson and two service aces from Genesis Sheridan.
“Genesis was serving bullets behind the line,” Williams said. “I think their pass couldn’t handle that. Once they started faltering on their pass, it was kind of game over. It gave us some easy free balls to set up our offense.”
In the second set, Sheridan had two kills in a row to give IWCC a 13-6 lead. Kelsey Havel finished out the second set with a kill. Havel also ended the third set, and the match.
Henderson, Sheridan and Havel each finished with double-digit kills to lead the way for Iowa Western. Henderson and Sheridan had 12 kills apiece, while Havel added 10. Gracie Teeter added six kills and three blocks, while Reka Kotorman had 35 set assists and 11 digs.
“Gen and Gracie hit really well, and we just took care of the ball,” Williams said. “We gave the ball to a lot of different people. Kortlyn is always going to get tons of kills, that’s what her job is.
“I thought Kelsey did a good job too, but Gen really lit it up, and was kind of that X-factor for us. When we could get her the ball, she did a good job of putting it down.”
Iowa Western has not played Hillsborough this season. Williams said they have seem some film, and have seen them a little in the tournament.
“It will be nice that we don’t know really what to expect, we are just going to go out there and play,” Williams said. “Our serve and pass (keys to success) so we can set our middles. We’ve been doing that well this whole tournament. So, hopefully we can continue that.”
IWCC 25 25 25
Otero 14 13 17
IWCC stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Kortlyn Henderson (12-0-4), Genesis Sheridan (12-2-1), Kelsey Havel (10-0-1), Gracie Teeter (6-0-3), Reka Kotorman (35 set assists, 11 digs)
