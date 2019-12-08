CEDAR FALLS – Fourth-ranked Iowa Western bested No. 8 Hinds 34-19 in Sunday’s Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
The win was the Reivers’ eighth in a row, and they close the season at 9-3 while Hinds finishes at 7-3.
IWCC running back Sheldon Cage enjoyed a productive day with 27 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns, earning the game’s offensive MVP honors. Reiver quarterback Braydon Aker completed 15 of 28 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, IWCC’s defense was once again on point, allowing only seven points on the day, a 13-yard run from Hinds’ Joe’Vontae Shorter. Isaiah Coe, Dominic Quewon and Devin Drew each tallied a sack for the Reivers, and Marcus Haskins had an interception.
A pair of Chase Contreraz field goals gave the Reivers an early 6-0 lead before a DeMario Nichols pick-six evened the score following a failed Hinds extra point.
IWCC next went up by 14 points following a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Marcell Barbee found pay dirt on a 31-yard strike from Aker before a one-yard score from ZaQuandre White put the Reivers up 20-6.
Shorter’s running score brought Hinds within 20-13 with 1:39 left in the third, but a 15-yard run from Cage with 9:15 left in the game made it 27-13 Reivers.
An Artavious Washington interception return brought Hinds within 27-19 after a failed extra point with 6:20 remaining.
The Reivers secured the outcome after Cage scored again from four yards out with 1:34 left on the clock.
Hinds (7-3) 0 6 6 7 – 19
Iowa Western (9-3) 6 0 14 14 – 34
IW: FG Chase Contreraz 22
IW: FG Contreraz 31
H: DeMario Nichols 14 interception return (Carson Flumm kick failed)
IW: Marcell Barbee 31 pass from Braydon Aker (Contreraz kick)
IW: ZaQuandre White 1 run (Contreraz kick)
H: Joe’Vontae Shorter 13 run (kick failed)
IW: Sheldon Cage 15 run (Contreraz kick)
H: Artavious Washington 69 interception return (Flumm kick)
IW: Cage 4 run (Contreraz kick)
