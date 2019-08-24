The NJCAA No. 3 Iowa Western volleyball team won a pair of matches Friday night.
The Reivers started the day with a 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 triumph over Jefferson County in the first match of the season at the Reiver Classic tournament. They then came back later in the evening to earn a 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 victory over Western Nebraska.
Kortlyn Henderson paced the Reivers in the first match with 16 kills, and Kennedy Drewis added nine kills and a match-high 36 set assists.
Iowa Western will be back in action today, taking on Laramie at noon.
Jefferson County 23 17 25 21
Iowa Western 25 25 23 25
Iowa Western statistical leaders: Kills: Kelsey Havel 10, Reka Kotormon 1, Kortlyn Henderson 16, Larissa Schneid 2, Evagellis Athanasiadou 2, Kennedy Drewis 9, Daria De Carvalho Peixe 4, Gracie Teeter. Aces: Bryn Stansberry 1, Havel 2, Athanasiadou 1. Blocks: Henderson 2, Drewis 1, De Carvalho Peixe 1, Teeter 2. Assists: Drewis 36, Stansberry 4, Kotormon 4, Lorraine Perez Recci, Drewis, Teeter 1.
Western Nebraska 24 21 25 20
Iowa Western (2-0) 26 25 21 25
