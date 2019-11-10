DePaul (3-0) vs. Iowa (1-0)
Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Iowa both look to put winning streaks together . DePaul beat Fairleigh Dickinson by 11 in its last outing. Iowa is coming off an 87-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.
TEAM LEADERS: .
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. DePaul went 12-5 against teams outside its conference, while Iowa went 12-1 in such games.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.