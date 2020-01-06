Des Moines Register. January 1, 2020
Roses and Thistles
A thistle to Rep. Jeff Shipley for spreading his painful ignorance about vaccines. The Republican from Fairfield should either get educated or get off social media.
He felt compelled to respond on Twitter to a California lawmaker who has written laws strengthening oversight of school vaccine exemptions and limiting parents’ ability to opt out of vaccinating their children. Shipley called him “a medical rapist” before saying “pharma fascist” or “corporate vaccine whore" would be more appropriate terms.
"You're threatening peaceful families with the violence of the state. You're the violent one ... using the FORCE of law to administer injections without consent. You're a medical rapist," Shipley wrote.
Violence of the state? As if we live in a science fiction novel where a guy in a white coat is holding down and inoculating children. No one is administering injections without consent from parents or patients.
This Iowa lawmaker is among a fringe segment in this country that disregards the entire scientific and medical community on the safety and importance of vaccines to protect individual and public health. They contribute to a reduction in immunizations that put children and the rest of us at risk.
States rightly require vaccines to attend school. States, including Iowa, should eliminate non-medical exemptions that leave children unprotected from communicable diseases.
Parents who refuse for non-medical reasons to immunize their kids are irresponsible. Unfortunately, so is this member of the Iowa Legislature.
A rose to Scott County for being a potential model for a path forward on recycling in the United States. The county, which includes Davenport and Bettendorf, was recently featured in a Wall Street Journal article as a recycling hub that never relied on China to repurpose its plastics and paper. That allowed it to weather more restrictive standards on imported recyclables enacted by China in early 2018.
China's restrictions and subsequent plummeting prices for recyclables have been a blow to cities and counties across the U.S. Some have been forced to suspend parts of their recycling programs because there is no one to buy their goods. Meanwhile, Scott County is collecting more products than ever. Its model “relies on a strong recycling center and access to domestic markets that turn recycled materials into new products,” according to the Journal.
A rose to Gov. Kim Reynolds for agreeing to continue resettling refugees in Iowa, but she could have done so without implying the process for vetting refugees was lacking until President Donald Trump came along.
———
Sioux City Journal. January 3, 2020.
Clarity needed on issue of Taylor residency
Reasonable residency questions related to Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor deserve answers not only to resolve the Taylor matter, but to establish a clear understanding of state law on this subject for the future.
As a result, we look forward with interest to decisions pending in the wake of concerns about Taylor's residency filed with Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.
A Lawton resident filed a petition of signatures claiming Taylor is a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents and, as a result, Taylor's seat on the county board should be declared vacant. A Sioux City resident filed a challenge claiming Taylor isn't a legal resident of the address he uses for his voter registration. A committee comprised of the county auditor, county attorney and county treasurer will rule on the former; a private attorney hired by the county board will look into the latter.
By law, Woodbury County supervisors must reside within the district from which they ran for the office, even though they are elected by all county voters. As reported by The Journal last month, Taylor listed a house he owns in the 3200 block of Grandview Boulevard as his official address when he won re-election to the county board from District 2 in November 2018. In May 2019, he purchased a home located within District 3, in the 5200 block of Christy Road.
Taylor told The Journal's Bret Hayworth for a Dec. 15 story he is in compliance with the residency requirement because he continues to own the home on Grandview Boulevard within District 2.
"My family and I maintain our legal residency at the Grandview address," Taylor said in an email to Hayworth. "We own the same home on Grandview from which I was elected in November 2018 and for which we are the sole inhabitants. We did purchase a second home in May of 2019 on Christy Road."
Is he right about compliance? That's unclear to us because the applicable section of Iowa Code strikes us as ambiguous. In our minds, the salient questions are: First, how, in fact, does the state define residency? Second, does Taylor meet this definition?
What is clear to us is the need for clarity on this issue - the sooner, the better.
———
Fort Dodge Messenger. December 29, 2019
USDA had a successful 2019
As 2019 drew to close, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue shared his assessment of how well the department he leads succeeded in meeting its goals this year. He has good reason to be proud of its record because the U.S. Department of Agriculture accomplished much this year.
“At USDA it is our honor to work on behalf of America’s farmers, ranchers, foresters and producers,” Perdue said. “This was a tough year with historic weather damage and unjustified trade retaliation. Our goal was to ‘Do Right and Feed Everyone’ by implementing much needed farm bill programs, enacting President Trump’s Support Package for Farmers and continuing to feed and clothe this nation and the world.”
Here are some of the USDA’s success stories that were highlighted by the secretary:
Trade: Facilitating the sale of American agricultural products internationally was a top agenda item at the USDA. Important progress took place. Major trade pacts moved forward including the important U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and a new trade deal with Japan that eliminates most tariffs on the import of U.S. food and agricultural products. At year’s end President Donald Trump announced that China had agreed to increase substantially its purchase of American farm products. In pursuit of more robust exports across the globe, the USDA undertook six major trade missions that generated substantial new sales.
Customer service: Perdue said he wants better interaction between department personnel and the people it serves. With that in mind he has traveled to all 50 states and held more than 220 town hall meetings and roundtable discussions. His mission is to understand more fully how employees at all levels of the USDA can improve customer satisfaction.
Support package for farmers: Disruptions in trade patterns occurred while trade negotiations unfolded that hurt the nation’s farmers. Trump authorized the USDA to implement assistance programs for them. That made possible aid amounting to nearly $16 billion.
ReConnect Program— The USDA provided $600 million to facilitate the expansion of rural broadband connections.
Regulatory reform— The USDA participated in the administration-wide effort to make government regulations less burdensome to businesses. The USDA eliminated three regulations for every new one imposed. That was especially helpful to farmers and other small businesses.
The Messenger applauds Perdue and his team at USDA for a year of major successes. The department’s excellent track record in 2019 sets the stage for even more important achievements in 2020 and beyond. Given the importance of agriculture in the Hawkeye State, that’s very welcome news.
