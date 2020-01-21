No. 24 Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) vs. No. 19 Iowa (13-5, 4-3)
Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 24 Rutgers visits No. 19 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown. Rutgers has two wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Iowa has won three of its five games against ranked teams.
SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa's Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 71 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RON: Ron Harper Jr. has connected on 29.5 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 71 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 62.3.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Iowa has 62 assists on 76 field goals (81.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Rutgers has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 58.7 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
