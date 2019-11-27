Senior QB Nate Stanley shoots up Iowa history books

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL DIMINISH AFTER 9 AM. * WHERE...SHELBY, MILLS AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&