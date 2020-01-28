WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A warming center being evicted for not meeting fire codes has found a new spot to serve the homeless in Waterloo.
The Waterloo Warming Center announced Tuesday it will be moving to the former Hawkeye Community College Metro Center and open for service on Friday.
The overnight shelter opened Jan. 6 at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center to provide a safe haven from freezing temperatures. But organizers later were told it would have to close Jan. 21 because inspectors found the space didn't have a sprinkler system — a requirement for any building serving residential needs.
More time was granted after officials learned organizers were trying to relocate to the former college center or the basement of the county courthouse.
The center will operate in the old college building through March 31. Organizers are pursuing options for next winter.
The Waterloo Warming Center is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and operates with donations and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.