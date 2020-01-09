Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53

AMES (AP) — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.
Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.
Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The Jayhawks clamped down for the second straight conference game. They limited West Virginia to 32.2% shooting in the conference opener, then held the Cyclones 27 points below their league-leading scoring average.
Iowa State: The Cyclones were coming off a pair of two-point losses in their past two games — including an 81-79 setback in overtime at TCU. They dropped their third game at home this season and shot just 29 percent from three-point range.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.
Iowa State: Hosts to Oklahoma on Saturday.
