Storms, floods cause $1.2B damage to public infrastructure

Storms and flooding have caused significant damage throughout the U.S. during the first half of 2019.

The Associated Press tallied about $1.2 billion of damage in 24 states based on preliminary assessments of public infrastructure categories established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The tally includes damage to roads and bridges, utilities, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, and parks.

Each state must meet particular damage thresholds to qualify for federal aid based on their populations. Most, though not all, of the damage costs tallied by the AP will be eligible for federal aid. Figures for some states include updated damage costs provided to the AP by state agencies after their initial reports to FEMA.

The total figures are likely to rise because several states haven't completed damage assessments for recent disasters. Figures also could rise for some states that already have submitted figures to FEMA but might still be able to add more counties to their disaster declarations. The AP's state-by-state figures do not include damage to levees eligible for aid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has estimated repair costs at an additional $1 billion for levees in the Missouri River basin.

Here's a look at state-by-state preliminary damage assessments, shown by each disaster:

ALABAMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: Feb. 19-March 20

Damage: $10 million

———

ARKANSAS

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: May 21-June 14

Damage: $7.1 million

———

CALIFORNIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 13-Feb. 15

Damage: $65.2 million

———

CALIFORNIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 24-March 1

Damage: $36.7 million.

———

IDAHO

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: April 7-13

Damage: $3 million

———

ILLINOIS

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 15-23

Damage: $672,474

———

ILLINOIS

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: May-July

Damage: Assessments ongoing

———

IOWA

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 12-June 15

Damage: $132.7 million

———

KANSAS

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: April 28-July 12

Damage: $10.3 million

———

KENTUCKY

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 6-March 10

Damage: $38.9 million

———

LOUISIANA

Event: Storms and tornadoes

Date: April 24-25

Damage: $7.3 million

———

LOUISIANA

Event: Flooding

Date: May 10-June 17

Damage: Assessments ongoing

———

LOUISIANA

Event: Tropical Storm Barry

Date: July 10-15

Damage: Assessments ongoing

———

MINNESOTA

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 12-April 28

Damage: $33.1 million

———

MISSISSIPPI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: Feb. 22-March 29

Damage: $13.2 million

———

MISSISSIPPI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: April 13-14

Damage: $3.2 million

———

MISSOURI

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 11-April 16

Damage: $35.1 million

———

MISSOURI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: April 29-July 5

Damage: $59.9 million

———

MONTANA

Event: Flooding

Date: March 20-April 10

Damage: $2.2 million

———

NEBRASKA

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 9-April 1

Damage: $435.9 million

———

NEBRASKA

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: April-July

Damage: Assessments ongoing

———

NORTH DAKOTA

Event: Flooding

Date: March 21-April 28

Damage: $5.9 million

———

OHIO

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 5-13

Damage: $43.5 million

———

OHIO

Event: Storms, tornadoes, flooding and landslides

Date: May 27-29

Damage: $4.6 million

———

OKLAHOMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: April 30-May 6

Damage: $6.4 million

———

OKLAHOMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding

Date: May 7-June 9

Damage: $20 million

———

OREGON

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 23-26

Damage: $24.5 million

———

OREGON

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: April 6-21

Damage: $7.5 million

———

SOUTH DAKOTA

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 13-April 26

Damage: $41.9 million

———

TENNESSEE

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: Feb. 19-March 30

Damage: $64 million

———

TENNESSEE

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: June 6-9

Damage: $8.1 million

———

TEXAS

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: June 24-25

Damage: $47.8 million

———

VERMONT

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: April 15

Damage: $2.4 million

———

WEST VIRGINIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides

Date: June 29-30

Damage: $2.7 million

———

WISCONSIN

Event: Storms and flooding

Date: March 13-26

Damage: $2.9 million

