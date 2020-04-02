Survey: Athletic directors bracing for financial crisis

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. RAIN WILL TURN TO A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET, THEN EVENTUALLY SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW LATE TONIGHT OR FRIDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN HALF AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&