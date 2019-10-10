The Iowa Western men’s soccer team, No. 2 in the NJCAA rankings, remained undefeated with a 3-0 victory over No. 19 Indian Hills Wednesday. IWCC improved to 13-0-0 on the season and 7-0-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
“I thought it was a great game from us,” Iowa Western coach Mike Brown said. “A great performance, it was a very mature and professional performance. It was a great team performance, it was awesome.”
IWCC scored early in the contest when Fitzroy Cummings scored at the 19-minute mark of the first half. Fernando Zaragoza scored the Reivers second goal of the half at the 27-minute mark. Both goals were assisted by Damia Viader. After a long weather delay, Nicolas Torres added a second half goal to round out the scoring.
Brown was thrilled with the way his team responded from the long delay.
“You have a rain delay, you have things like that, it can go one or two ways,” Brown said. “The guys just were locked in. They were focused. They executed. This group, they know what to do, they take care of business.”
Iowa Western recorded its 10th shutout of the season, while likely locking up a double-round bye in regional play.
“Defense, I thought we were strong on the ball,” Brown said. “I thought we were very good today, we kept the ball from them the whole time.”
According to Brown, don’t expect the Reivers to be looking ahead.
“We got to focus on the next one,” Brown said. “Marshalltown will be a tough one on Saturday, but the thing is, we can control our own destiny, and that’s all you want at this point. The guys are really committed to the process.”
Iowa Western has two more games to finish out the regular season. A home contest Saturday with Marshalltown, then a trip to Burlington Oct. 18 against Southeastern.
“We obviously want to win the conference,” Brown said. “But just really, can we get better in the next game is my thought process. This group, they get it.”
IWCC has scored 71 goals on the season, averaging 5.92 goals per game.
Indian Hills (9-2-2, 4-1-1) 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (13-0-0, 7-0-0) 2 1 — 3
Goals: IA, Fitzroy Cummings, Fernando Zaragoza, Nicolas Torres
Assists: IA, Damia Viader 2, Samuel Villalta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.