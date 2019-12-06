Iowa Western’s Genesis Sheridan and Kortlyn Henderson on Thursday earned NJCAA All-American honors.
Sheridan, a 6-foot-1 sophomore middle hitter from Crystal Lake, Illinois, was selected to the the first team. She averaged 2.71 kills per set, finished with a .378 percentage and 94 total blocks.
Henderson, a 6-foot outside hitter from Waco, Texas, was selected to the second team. She finished fifth in the country in kills per set (4.31) and fourth in total kills (569).
