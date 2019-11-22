HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Iowa Western volleyball defeated Odessa College in its first game Thursday at the NJCAA National Tournament before falling to Miami Dade in the nightcap.
The Reivers can no longer claim a national championship, but if IWCC can win two more matches, the Reivers could finish as high as fifth place.
Iowa Western moves to the consolation bracket and will play Otero at 2:30 p.m. Otero defeated Indian Hills in the first round. If IWCC beats Otero, the Reivers will play for fifth place on Saturday.
IWCC won the first set against Miami Dade 25-21, but MD won the next three to claim victory. Miami Dade defeated Iowa Western last season in the semifinals in five sets.
“The first set was a little bit flat on both ends,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said. “I thought we passed really well, and that was kind of the difference in the first set.
“In the second, they just lit it up offensively, and we were having problems playing defense against their attack.”
Williams knew Miami Dade was “heavy” on offense, which would create challenges on defense.
“At the end of the day, they were just too strong for us; they had too many weapons,” Williams said. “We would do really well at containing one hitter. Then they would give it to a different hitter. They were firing on all cylinders in sets two through four especially.”
Kortlyn Henderson led IWCC with 16 kills in the match. Kelsey Havel and Genesis Sheridan had 12 kills apiece, while Reka Kotorman had 44 set assists. Bryn Stansberry led the defense with 11 digs.
Earlier, Iowa Western defeated Odessa in four sets. IWCC won the first two sets, dropped the third and won the fourth.
“I thought we had a good game plan against them,” Williams said. “We took away some of their shots that they really like to hit.
“I think they were not used to a team doing that with such discipline. They wavered a little bit. Once that happens, we just had to go. We punched the gas pedal and went from there.”
Odessa, a team known for blocking, only had nine blocks in the match. It was the only category Odessa led over IWCC.
“First set, I think there were nerves on both sides,” Williams said. “A lot of tipping and weird errors, till about point seven. Then we got on a mini run, and Genesis (Sheridan) hit a really good ball out of the middle. It got us out of our jitters, I don’t think we were nervous at all after that.”
Henderson led the offense for IWCC with 19 kills. Havel pitched in with 12 kills, two aces and a block, while Sheridan added six kills and three blocks. Kotorman controlled the offense, handing out 37 set assists.
“I thought Reka did a really good job of spreading the offense, and made really good decisions,” Williams said. “Our outsides had a hay-day because they (Odessa) went up with our middles a couple of times and just left a seam open on the outside.
“Then they would go to the outside and Reka would pump the middle, where we would have some one-on-one opportunities. I thought our defense was goo too, and I thought we served aggressively.”
Iowa Western 25 25 19 25
Odessa 16 12 25 21
IWCC stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Kortlyn Henderson (19-0-1), Kelsey Havel (12-2-1), Genesis Sheridan (6-1-3), Reka Kotorman (37 set assists), Leah Palensky (12 digs)
Miami Dade 21 25 25 25
IWCC (29-10) 25 14 20 23
IWCC stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Henderson (16-0-3), Havel (12-0-0), Sheridan (12-1-3), Kotorman (44 set assists), Bryn Stansberry (11 digs)
