The Iowa Western men’s basketball team came out on top, 76-71 in a hard-fought game with Iowa Central Community College Tuesday night at Reiver Arena.
“I thought Jalen Dalcourt really kept us in it the first half,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “His execution offensively solidified us in the half. Caleb Huffman and Seneca Louis, our two returners from last year, were really good in the second half, and got to the rim and finished.”
Dalcourt and Huffman led the Reivers in scoring with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Louis added 11 points in the win.
Iowa Western’s second-leading scorer Josiah Strong did not play Tuesday due to sickness, but the Reivers were able to overcome.
“When you lose one of your co-captains, I was really pleased with how the other guys responded to that and were able to find a way to win on a night when they could’ve found some reasons to lose,” Johnette said.
The 4-2 Reivers play nationally ranked Hutchinson Community College Saturday at a neutral site in Great Bend, Kansas.
Iowa Central CC 34 37 — 71
IWCC (4-2) 32 44 — 76
IWCC: Kaleb Thornton 7, Caleb Huffman 20, Seneca Louis 11, Jalen Dalcourt 21, Mal Pine 7, Alec Spence 2, Damontrez Ruffin 4, Bryce Fitzgerald 4.
