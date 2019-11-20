Iowa Western begins play in the NJCAA Division One volleyball championship Thursday at 11 a.m. with a first-round match against Odessa College (TX) in Hutchinson, Kansas. Tenth-seeded Iowa Western is 28-9 on the season while No. 7 Odessa is 31-1.
IWCC and Odessa haven’t played each other this season but have seen some of the same opponents. Both have beaten New Mexico Military Institute and Panola, who are also in the national tournament. New Mexico is the only team to beat Odessa so far this year.
“They (Odessa) know how to win, but I think we will bring something that they haven’t seen before,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said. “I think it’s going to be a really good matchup. I think we’re evenly paired. They’re a huge blocking team and we’re a big offensive team. I think it’s going to come down to who can serve and pass.”
Williams said IWCC struggled early in the season with its passing, but lately the Reivers have really improved that aspect of their game.
“Offensively, we need to pass the ball so we can spread our offense out, because their block is so good,” Williams said. “We have to be able to have all three options offensively, so that we make them move. I think if we have a good day passing, we’re going to give them a run for their money for sure.”
Odessa will test IWCC at the net.
“They have great hands,” Williams said. “They get over the net; they read well, and they’re very athletic. But, I think if our mind is there, I think we’ll be ready.”
To counter the blocking ability of Odessa, Williams said she wants to get her middles going early.
“If we can get Genesis (Sheridan) going in the middle, that will hold their middle at least for a split second, which will hopefully open up a seam in between those two blockers,” Williams said. “We’re going to try and get her the ball right away. Establish them a little bit so their middle blockers don’t just go to the outside.”
Kortlyn Henderson leads the offense for IWCC. Henderson is fifth in the nation with 4.27 kills per set and seventh in total kills with 495. Freshman Reka Kotorman is fifth in the nation with 1,286 set assists.
“Reka, she’s strong,” Williams said. “She touches a lot of balls that are about to go over the net. She’s calm, doesn’t panic. Sometimes I want her to be a little bit more assertive and engaged, but I think what our hitters like is that she can put up a calm ball.
“Hopefully, if she can be offensive too, and dumps some balls, and get some attacks, that will hold their blocks a little too. We’re hoping that she has a good day at the net as well.”
Williams said IWCC has been practicing very well leading up to the tournament. She has been testing her team and preparing them for the Reivers’ 14th straight trip to nationals.
“Volleyball is not a perfect game, 80%-plus, is played out of system,” Williams said. “I’ve been trying to put them in that situation all week, to deal with a big block when we don’t put up a good pass. We’re just trying to see the hands and go away from them. A lot of vision work of making decisions, teaching them the smart shot.”
The Iowa Western-Odessa winner will be back on the court at 5:30 p.m. to play the winner of No. 2 Miami Dade (26-2) and No. 15 Gadsden State (26-10). The semifinals will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. while the finals are on Saturday.
