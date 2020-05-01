The NJCAA Wrestling Championships are staying in Council Bluffs through 2023.
The event, which has been held every year at the Mid-America Center since the 2015-16 season, will stay in Council Bluffs for at least the next three years, the Iowa Western Athletic Department announced Thursday.
Prior to Thursday, IWCC’s contract to host the championships ended in 2021.
In 2022, the championships will take place on March 4 and 5. In 2023, the will be held March 3 and 4.
