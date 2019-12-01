Defense lifts Northern Iowa by San Diego 17-3 in FCS opener

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&