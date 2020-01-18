PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa topped Bradley 86-71 on Saturday.
Austin Phyfe had 15 points for Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and six rebounds. Trae Berhow had 10 points.
Danya Kingsby scored a season-high 28 points for the Braves (13-6, 4-2). Darrell Brown added 18 points.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 4. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Illinois State at home on Wednesday.
