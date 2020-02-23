CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday, the Panthers' 15th consecutive home victory.
The Panthers (23-5, 12-4) have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. The Salukis (16-13, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley.
Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left.
Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) as did Eric McGill. Lance Jones had 10 points.
The Panthers leveled the season series against the Salukis with the win. Southern Illinois defeated Northern Iowa 68-66 on Jan. 22.
Northern Iowa matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday. Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
