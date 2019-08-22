The grind of fall camp is over. Game day is here, and Iowa Western will open its football season tonight with a rare Thursday night clash against Coffeyville at Titan Stadium at 6 p.m.
The Reivers are ranked second in the NJCAA preseason poll despite returning only a handful of starters from last year’s team that finished 10-1 and third in the national rankings.
But expectations remain high with a roster featuring plenty of talent. The Reivers already have four players committed to FBS schools and 10 more with offers. That kind of talent will be needed as IWCC faces six teams ranked in the NJCAA preseason top 20 poll.
It’s also a sign of how much respect the Reivers have earned in such a short amount of time as they enter the program’s 11th year.
“It’s a lot easier to get to the top than it is to maintain at the top,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “The bull’s eye got a little bit bigger. We have one on our back, just with our reputation, and now teams are trying to knock off the No. 2 team in the country.
“It’s a credit to the Iowa Western football program because they’re basing this off of maybe four returning starters. They know some of the transfers, but it’s part of the name and talented players that put you in that position.”
Iowa Western also opened last season against Coffeyville, earning a tough 19-6 road triumph.
When the lights go on tonight, the Reivers will have as much talent as depth on the defensive line. Sophomores Devin Drew (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) and Oklahoma commit Perrion Winfrey (6-5, 290) return, along with classmates former Tri-Center standout Ben Sorensen (6-3, 225), Ryan Melis (6-3, 257) and Otto Ulberg (6-3, 365). They’ll be joined on the front by redshirt freshmen Keenan Stewart (6-1, 308), S.L. McCall (6-1, 225) and Fitzroy Garner (6-3, 214). Freshmen UMass commit Almosse Titi (6-1, 307) and Isaiah Coe (6-3, 310) will also be in the mix.
“We’re as deep as we’ve ever been, with probably 10 guys that can play,” Strohmeier said.
The rest of the defense showcases just as much talent, yet little game experience. At defensive back, sophomore Darius Moore (6-1, 185) and redshirt freshman Zion Williams (6-0, 195) are expected to play roles at cornerback. They’ll get help from redshirt freshman Kevin Brewer (5-11, 205) and redshirt sophomore Louisville transfer Lyndarious Strange (6-2, 183). More support will come from redshirt sophomores L.J. Wallace (6-3, 200), who transferred from Colorado, and Marcus Haskins (6-1, 185) who was a freshman all-American at Division II Concordia-St. Paul. Freshman Dallas Taylor-Cortez (6-2, 175) should contribute as well.
Sophomore linebackers Sharrod Frazier (5-10, 188), Devin Ruffin (6-2, 219); redshirt freshmen Nate Wieland (6-2, 235) and Averie Habas (6-3, 225); and freshman Kenny Wilkins (6-0, 231) make up the linebacking corps.
“We have some experience, but not live-game experience,” Strohmeier said. “We can apply pressure with our four down linemen and allow some of these younger guys to get in the flow of it.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Strohmeier is turning to redshirt freshman Cam Thomas at quarterback. The 6-3, 205-pound signal-caller is a dual threat on the ground and through the air.
“He’s probably as dynamic a runner as we’ve had in a while, and we’ve had some good runners,” Strohmeier said. “He makes plays with his feet. We won’t design a whole bunch for him to run because I think he’ll create those. If you can get a run game going with those guys up front and the tailbacks we have, it makes it even more dynamic for him with the ball in his hands.”
Redshirt freshman Shelton Applewhite (6-3, 195) and sophomore Braydon Aker (6-1, 202) will back up Thomas.
The Reivers will have plenty of size blocking for Thomas on the offensive line. Of the eight linemen Strohmeier mentioned to be in the mix, their average height and weight is 6-4, 322 pounds.
Redshirt sophomores Andrew Beymer (6-10, 350) and Jacob Gamble (6-7, 310); sophomores Paine Delarm (6-1, 315) and Blake Van Veldhuizen (6-1, 281); and freshmen Mekhi Butler (6-5, 350), Finland native Martin Veinberg (6-9, 330), Northern Iowa signee Kobe Rios (6-6, 322) and Alex Kirton (6-0, 320) give Strohmeier several options.
If the O-Line can mesh well, a successful running game could follow. Strohmeier expects freshman Jayson Murray (5-10, 180), resdshirt freshman and Ohio State transfer Brian Snead (6-1, 215) and sophomore Florida State transfer ZaQuandre White (6-2, 214) to shoulder the rushing load.
The receiving corps is the one group that has been hampered with early injuries. Former St. Albert standout and expected starter sophomore Tyler Blaha (6-2, 170) will miss the opener with a deep bone bruise, and the status of returning sophomores Marcell Barbee (6-2, 192) and Javonte’ Richardson (6-4, 210) remains uncertain. Barbee suffered a quad injury and Richardson is dealing with a sore groin. Freshmen Josh Simmons (6-1, 211) a former Lewis Central standout, Deshon Stoudemire (6-1, 161), redshirt freshman and Troy commit Marcus Rogers (6-4, 196); sophomore Louisville transfer Corey Reed (6-3, 201) and sophomore Zion Perry (5-8, 164) are expected to take on a larger role.
Sophomore tight end and Illinois transfer Lou Dorsey (6-6, 225) will be a matchup problem with his blend of size and speed.
The talent is there for the Reivers. Now, it’s a matter of playing together when the lights come on. Strohmeier is anxious to see how his team can perform.
“I’ll be really impressed if we just play the game as a unit,” he said. “If we do that, we’re going to be in a really good situation.”
