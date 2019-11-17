GREAT BEND, Kan. — Iowa Western played an NJCAA top-10 team for the second consecutive week, just seven days after taking down Moberly.
On Saturday, however, the Reivers weren’t as fortunate, falling to No. 7 Hutchinson 91-70.
The Reivers led by two points at halftime, and the lead grew to four in the second half. But Hutchinson broke away down the stretch in a game that was much closer than the score would indicate.
“Hutchinson showed they have a top-10 team this year by the way they responded,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “We pressed them into a situation where they had to respond. And they did.
“It was good for us to not only see we can compete against that team, but then also learn how to push to the next level like Hutchinson proved they could do the last 10 minutes of the game.”
Josiah Strong and Seneca Louis tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points.
The Reivers will be back in action Tuesday, playing at Butler with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Iowa Western (4-3) 40 30 — 70
Hutchinson (7-0) 38 53 — 91
IWCC: Josiah Strong 15, Caleb Huffman 7, Seneca Louis 15, Jalen Dalcourt 9, Mal Pine 4, Alec Spence 8, Kaleb Thornton 5, Damontrez Ruffin 3, Bryce Fitzgerald 4.
