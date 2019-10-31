The second-ranked Iowa Western men’s soccer team was unable to advance past Wednesday’s Region XI semifinal at the Reiver Sports Complex.
The Reivers and Marshalltown were scoreless after 100 minutes following regulation and overtime. Marshalltown advanced to Sunday’s Region XI final by winning a shootout, 6-5.
Now, the fate of the Reivers’ season will come down to a committee of athletic directors from around the country. Iowa Western now needs one of four at-large bid to secure one of 12 spots in the NJCAA National Tournament. The eight district winners also get an automatic bid.
The Reivers (15-0-1) have a good case. They’re one of only two unbeaten teams in the country with Wednesday’s result officially going down as a tie. They’ve allowed only three goals all season and they have one of the toughest schedules in the country.
They’re also competing with the likes of Laramie, Illinois Central, Marshalltown, Iowa Lakes and Indian Hills. IWCC has beaten all of those teams.
But the Reivers’ fate is now out of their control following Wednesday’s outcome.
“They’re one of the best teams in the country, if not one of the top five or 10,” IWCC coach Mike Brown said of Marshalltown. “That game was a national championship feel, what should’ve been the regional final if it weren’t for a few results going one way or another.
“It was a chess match back and forth today. I was proud of how my guys competed.”
Now, the waiting game begins for the Reivers.
“It was one of the best games in the country all year,” Brown said. “That’s just how it works with PKs. I thought the guys competed well. No matter what happens, I love this team.”
Marshalltown 0 0 0 0 (6)
Iowa Western (15-0-1) 0 0 0 0 (5)
