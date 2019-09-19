FORT DODGE — The Iowa Western men’s and women’s soccer teams opened Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play Wednesday with wins over Iowa Central. The women won 2-1 in overtime, and the men earned a 3-0 win.
In the women’s match, the No. 13 Reivers needed two overtimes to earn a 2-1 win. Abraham Lincoln alum Hope Riche scored in the second half to give the Reivers a lead they would hold until Iowa Central scored with seven minutes left in regulation to even the score.
It stayed that way until Laura Linares found the back of the net in the second overtime to send IWCC home as winners.
“We don’t let anything phase us, and we anticipate people scoring on us because we go against really quality competition,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “We know when we get into a fight, we’re going to throw some punches and we’re going to get punched. It’s just a matter of who get the last one, especially in overtime.
“Our response was fantastic. I thought we managed the game well. I thought we were the better side on the day. We had more attacking chances.
The sixth-ranked men’s team relied on a goal in the first half and two more in the second to notch their fifth shutout of the season. It was also their first conference win in ICCAC play.
“In this conference, when you get three goals on the road, I don’t care how you get it,” IWCC coach Mike Brown said. “We got it done. There were three very nice goals today.”
Both teams will be back in action Saturday at Titan Stadium to face North Iowa Area. The women will play at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.
Iowa Western (4-3, 1-0) 0 1 0 1 - 2
Iowa Central 0 1 0 0 - 1
Goals: Hope Riche, Laura Linares. Assists: McKenna Banks, Paola Ochoa.
Iowa Western (7-0, 1-0) 2 1 — 3
Iowa Central 0 0 — 0
Goals: Damia Viader, Nicolas Torres, Eduardo Barros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.