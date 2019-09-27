Of the Iowa Western men’s soccer team’s nine wins this season, seven have been by way of a shutout.
The fifth-ranked Reivers (9-0) remained unbeaten on the season with another clean sheet Thursday following their 2-0 victory over North Iowa Area at the Reiver Sports Complex.
Eduardo Barrios scored IWCC’s two goals, but it was another steady effort on the defensive end that impressed Reiver coach Mike Brown.
“That’s really the foundation of what we do,” he said. “We want to be strong defensively. I’m really happy with it. I think the guys have bought in.”
The win also improved Iowa Western to 3-0 in conference play.
If Brown has his way, low-scoring contests will become routine. IWCC will look to keep the defensive momentum going during Saturday’s match at Scott in Bettendorf.
“I told the guys that I would rather win 2-0 and not play our greatest offensively than be able to grind it out and win, 5-4,” Brown said. “Winning 2-0 shows great discipline, and that’s something to me that’s really important. This group is very disciplined, and there’s going to be games in the second half of the season where we’re just going to have to grind. We’ve just got to find a way to get the result in the end.”
North Iowa Area 0 0
Iowa Western (9-0, 3-0) 0 2
Goals: Eduardo Barrios 2. Assists: Roberto Carlos Hernandez
