Caleb Huffman scored 23 of his 27 points in the first half Tuesday, and Josiah Strong added a game high 28 points as Iowa Western earned its fourth straight win with a 95-79 triumph over Southeast.
Playing without starter Jalen Dalcourt, the Reivers got out to a 52-33 halftime lead.
“The guys have responded to injuries all year long,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “We kept the next-man-up approach.
“I thought the first 20 was as good as we’ve played all year. We only had two turnovers in the first half and defended well.”
They also played in somewhat unfamiliar territory with big early lead.
“We had to learn how to play with a lead in the second half,” Johnette said. “We made enough plays to keep them off us, and we shot the ball really well.”
The Reivers will next hit the road for this weekend’s Cavalier Holiday Classic in Kansas City, where they will face Highland and Johnson County.
Southeast 33 46 — 79
IWCC (8-6) 52 43 — 95
SE: LeBeck Warren 20, Jaden Coleman 15, Jalen Barker 15, Teny Gakdeng 13, Bo Russell 9, Dylan Ryburn 5, Chaquan Clarke 2.
IW: Josiah Strong 28, Kaleb Thornton 21, Damontrez Ruffin 10, Seneca Louis 4, Mal Pine 5, Caleb Huffman 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.