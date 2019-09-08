IWCC men 9, Laramie 1
The Iowa Western men’s soccer team hosted Laramie Saturday, winning the contest in convincing fashion 9-1 to move to 5-0 on the season.
Reiver coach Mike Brown was happy to get the win but knows his team has to keep improving.
“It was a good team effort and we had moments where we played really well but other moments where did not,” he said. “Tomorrow we’ll have to be even better.”
The Reivers will take on Northeastern Sunday at Reiver Sports Complex at 2 p.m.
IWCC women 8, Monroe 1
Iowa Western took out Monroe Community College 8-1 Saturday afternoon to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Coach Adam Sanchez was pleased to see everything come together for his team as the Reivers have won in back-to-back days.
“I thought our effort was excellent. We were focused as a team and we were up for the challenge.”
Paola Ochoa and Lina Jaime each scored two goals to lead the charge for Iowa Western. Laura Linares picked up two assists in the contest and Sanchez was very pleased with the play of midfielder Gabby Garcia.
The Reivers are off until they start conference play against Iowa Central Community College Sept. 18.
Monroe CC (2-2-1) 0 1 — 1
Iowa Western (3-3) 4 4 — 8
Goals: Estefania Cardona, Alexis Ashmore, Lina Jamie 2, Paola Ochoa 2, Moriah Lucas, Hope Riche
Assists: Ashley Medina, Cardona, Linares 2, Riche
