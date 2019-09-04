LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa Western’s Dean Walsh shot a one-under, 70 to lead the field after Tuesday’s opening round of the Blue River Classic.
The Reivers’ Rick Van der Nat was a few back of Walsh, with a score of 73. Iowa Western sits three shots back of Midland University as it enters the final round Wednesday at Wilderness Ridge.
Team Results
1, Midland University 293; 2, Iowa Western 296; 3, Northeast 301; 4, Doane University 305; T5, Dakota Wesleyan 306; T5, Morningside College 306; 7, Iowa Western CC (B) 308; 8, Northwestern College 312; 9, Concordia University 316; 10, Doane University (B) 322; 11, Midland University (B) 327; 12, Southeast 329; T13, York College 330; T13, Dordt College 330; 15, Hastings College 333; 16, Briar Cliff University 336; 17, Mount Marty College 357.
IWCC Individual Results
1, Dean Walsh 70; T4, Rick Van der Nat 73; T6, Grant Jabenis 74; T10, Jakob Falk 75; T10, Kyle Hickey 75; T17, Cade McCallum 76; T24, Adam Van Raden 77; T37, Carson Callie 79; T50, Micah Moyer 82.
