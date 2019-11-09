GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Iowa Western women’s soccer team’s season is likely over after failing to advance from Friday’s North Plains District championship game against Gillette.
Gillette topped the Reivers in a shootout after the teams were tied 1-1 following regulation and two overtime periods. Gillette then beat the Reivers 4-3 in a shootout to advance to the NJCAA national tournament.
Estefania Cardona’s goal 10 minutes into the first half gave the Reivers a brief lead, but Gillette responded with the equalizer five minutes later.
The Reivers had scoring chances throughout the match but failed to capitalize.
“We didn’t put away our chances,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “I think we hit the post a couple times in the first half. If it’s an inch inside, it’s a goal, but that’s the game. It’s a game of small margins and a matter of inches. We didn’t put away our chances and left it to overtime.”
An at-large berth is the only way IWCC can get into the national tournament now, but Sanchez said that spot will likely go to Laramie County, which defeated IWCC on Sept. 1 and lost to Gillette in the postseason.
“We had to overcome a bunch of challenges this year,” Sanchez said. “They gave it their all and they just fought. I’m super proud of them and super proud of how we got to districts. Getting there is no small feat. I thought we played well enough to win. We’re disappointed with the result, but at the end of the day, I thought we represented ourselves really well.”
Iowa Western (13-4-1) 1 0 0 0 (3) — 1
Gillette College (16-2-0) 1 0 0 0 (4) — 1
Goals: IW, Estefania Cardona
Men’s Basketball
State Fair 80, IWCC 58
SEDALIA, Mo — Iowa Western found itself facing a 20-point halftime deficit Friday against State Fair. The Reivers couldn’t erase the deficit in an 80-58 loss during the first night of the Missouri Juco Challenge.
“We knew drawing the host team would be a challenge, and it proved to be,” Iowa Western coach Michael Johnette said. “State Fair did a quality job early, and we couldn’t recover.”
Caleb Huffman led the Reivers Friday with 13 points.
IWCC will face Moberly today at 5 p.m.
Iowa Western (2-2) 28 30 — 58
State Fair 48 32 — 80
IWCC: Josiah Strong 5, Kaleb Thornton 2, Caleb Huffman 13, Damontrez Ruffin9, Seneca Louis 8, Jalen Dalcourt 6, Mal Pine 9, Bryce Fitzgerald 6.
