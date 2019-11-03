The Iowa Western women’s soccer won the Region XI tournament Saturday, beating Indian Hills Community College 2-1. The Reivers advance to the District K finals Friday in Wyoming to play either Gillette Community College or Laramie County Community College.
“It was an excellent fight by the girls and by the team,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “They just battled and grinded it out. At the end of the day, it was our quality that came through and we had some really good performances from several players to seal the victory.”
The Reivers’ two goals each involved Moriah Lucas and Laura Linares. Lucas scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Linares. Then, Lucas returned the favor, setting-up Linares for the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute.
Outside of Lucas and Linares, Sanchez was excited about the play from other Reivers in Saturday’s win.
“I thought Paola Ochoa was very good today,” he said. “Estefania Cardona in the back and Gabby Garcia did a great job. And then Sophie Hoban and McKenna Banks, our outside backs were excellent.”
Iowa Western lost 3-1 to Laramie in September. The Reivers did not see Gillette in 2019.
Indian Hills 0 1 — 1
IWCC (13-4) 0 2 — 2
IWCC goals: Laura Linares, Moriah Lucas.
Assists: Lucas, Linares.
Basketball
Colby 93, IWCC men 73
COLBY, Kansas — The Iowa Western men’s basketball team fell to Colby Community College 93-73 in the championship of the Colby Tip-Off Classic Saturday evening.
“Colby has a quality team this season,” Iowa Western head coach Michael Johnette said. “They played well in early scrimmages against good opponents.
“Our young team competed,” Johnnette continued. “We spent a lot of energy beating a good Northwest Kansas team the previous night and it caught up to us tonight down the stretch. It was a learning experience, which is what you want in the non-conference portion of your schedule.”
The Reivers had balanced scoring in the loss, led by Caleb Huffman’s 15 points. Seneca Louis and Josiah Strong added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Kaleb Thornton dished out five assists off the bench.
Iowa Western has its first home game this Tuesday against Butler Community College.
IWCC (1-1) 37 36 — 73
Colby CC (2-0) 50 43 — 93
Iowa Western: Seneca Louis 14, Mal Pine 3, Josiah Strong 13, Caleb Huffman 15, Jalen Dalcourth 10, Kaleb Thornton 4, Jake Hazuka 8, Bryce Fitzgerald 6.
Odessa 71, IWCC women 55
ODESSA, Texas — The Iowa Western women’s basketball took a 71-55 loss to Midland College Saturday in the Wrangler Club Class second round.
Sommer Blakemore led the Reivers in scoring with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaiden Morris added 17 points and two steals.
The Reivers are off until next Saturday when they play in the Sleep In Classic in Devils Lake, North Dakota.
IWCC (0-2) 7 8 7 33 — 55
Midland College (2-0) 17 16 20 18 — 71
Iowa Western: Jaiden Morris 17, Sommer Blakemore 19, Nyah Morris-Nelson 3, Britney Epperson 5, LeShawn Sweet 2, Ladun Akako 3, Olivia Roberson 4, Solape Amusan 2.
