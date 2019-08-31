The Iowa Western men’s soccer team notched another win Friday, shutting out John Wood Community College 2-0.
“We weren’t sharp in the first half,” IWCC coach Mike Brown said. “The second half, I thought we showed a lot more intensity and a lot more energy.”
After the sluggish start, the Reivers scored two goals in the second half, both coming from freshman Jacob Loenne.
In addition to Loenne, Brown was impressed with the play of sophomores Nicolas Torres, Theo Le Calve and Fitzroy Cummings.
“Those three have been our rocks; we know what we’re going to get from them every day.”
Iowa Western will try to remain undefeated when it hosts Central Community College on Sunday at 4 pm.
John Wood 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (3-0) 0 2 — 2
Goals: Jacob Loenne 2. Assists: Nicolas Torres, Theo Le Calve.
VOLLEYBALL
IWCC splits at Texas tourney
BRENHAM, Texas — Iowa Western split a pair of matches Friday at the Blinn College tournament, falling to Laredo before coming back later in the day to beat Clarendon.
“This morning, I thought we were a little flat,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said about the team’s first match of the day. “We can’t get away with that kind of effort because it will become a habit. So I was a little disappointed because I thought we could’ve won that game and we got swept, didn’t even keep it close.”
The Reivers bounced back nicely though. “We had a couple matches off in between, so we had some time to go through a different lineup and figure out job responsibilities and re-motivate them, and I thought they came out really strong against Clarendon.”
Williams praised the effort of sophomore, Kortlyn Henderson. “She had a fabulous day. She hit really well, she was lights out. Everyone in the gym was watching her and she made really smart decisions and was very terminal today.”
Iowa Western continues tournament play tomorrow against Trinity Valley Community College at 11 am, followed by Blinn College at 5 pm.
Iowa Western 20 21 17
Laredo 25 25 25
IWCC statistical leaders: Kills: Kortlyn Henderson 15, Genesis Sheridan 10, Larissa Schneid, Kennedy Drewis 4. Blocks: Henderson 2. Set assists: Evaggelia Athanasiadou 26, Reka Kotorman 8.
Iowa Western (4-1) 25 25 25
Clarendon 11 23 17
IWCC statistical leaders: Kills: Henderson 12, Sheridan 9, Isabella Silva Sarti 8. Blocks: Drewis 2, Gracie Teeter 2. Set Assists: Kotorman 41.
