OTTUMWA — Just call them road warriors.
The Iowa Western volleyball team picked up its seventh straight win Wednesday — all on the road — with an impressive sweep over Iowa Community College Athletic Conference foe, No. 7 Indian Hills.
The eighth-ranked Reivers took down Hills 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
Kortlyn Henderson, Kelsey Havel and Genesis Sheridan combined for 35 kills, Reka Kotormon added 37 assists and Gracie Teeter chipped in four blocks for the winners.
“We held on to the game plan really well of where they could hurt us and where they could make us weak,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said.
“We made sure those things didn’t happen, and I think they fell flat. We were a little flat, too, but I think we slid by on our end because they made some errors and we took advantage of it.”
The Reivers found themselves in an 8-2 hole in the third set, but they never panicked, chipped away, and prevailed with a sweep in the end.
The Reivers were 7-5 on Sept. 14 before their road winning streak began.
“We’ve been trusting the process,” Williams said. “To be honest, I’ve been a little hard in practice, just doing the little things will make us better.
“We can do the big things. We can hit a ball hard. We can dig a ball, but the little things were eating us alive in the beginning, and we got really picky about it. We said that this was going to make us better, and we bought into it.”
Iowa Western (14-5, 2-0) 26 25 25
Indian Hills (18-3, 1-1) 24 23 20
IWCC stat leaders: Kills: Kortlyn Henderson 14, Kelsey Havel 11, Genesis Sheridan 10. Aces: Havel 3. Blocks: Gracie Teeter 4, Reka Kotormon, Henderson 1. Assists: Kotormon 37.
Soccer
IWCC women 1, Iowa Lakes 0
The Iowa Western women’s soccer team picked up a 1-0 victory over ICCAC conference foe Iowa Lakes Wednesday night.
IWCC’s Lina Jaime accounted for the deciding goal in the match.
The Reivers will be back in action Saturday when they play at Hawkeye at 3 p.m.
Iowa Lakes (3-5-1, 0-2-1) 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (8-3, 5-0) 0 1 — 1
Goals: IW, Lina Jamie
