Make that two straight wins for the Iowa Western women’s basketball team and three in their last four games.
Tuesday, the Reivers used a big fourth quarter to earn an 83-64 victory over Barton. IWCC outscored Barton 31-18 in the final frame, turning a slim six-point advantage into a comfortable 19-point win.
Nyah Morris-Nelson led the Reivers with 23 points, and Sommer Blakemore and Hayley Berfield added 18 and 12, respectively.
The Reivers will play host to New Mexico Junior College Friday at 5 p.m. as part of the Reiver Classic at Reiver Arena.
Barton 14 18 14 18 — 64
Iowa Western (3-4) 18 13 21 31 — 83
IW: Hayley Berfield 12, Bella Sparaco 2, Sommer Blakemore 18, Nyah Morris-Nelson 23, Ladun Akako 9, Arielle McElroy 2, LaShawn Sweet 3, Olivia Roberson 7, Solape Amusan 7.
Butler men 81, IWCC 73
EL DORADO, Kan. — Iowa Western dropped an 81-73 decision on the road Tuesday at Butler.
Josiah Strong led the Reivers with 23 points, and Caleb Huffman and Seneca Louis chipped in 15 and 10, respectively in the losing effort.
The Reivers will next be in action Friday when the play host to Des Moines Area College at 7 p.m. at Reiver Arena.
Iowa Western (4-4) 40 33 — 73
Butler (6-2) 39 42 — 81
IW: Josiah Strong 23, Caleb Huffman 15, Seneca Louis 10, Jalen Dalcourt 7, Mal Pine 6, Alec Spence 7, Kaleb Thornton 4, Damontrez Ruffin 1.
