Iowa Western made quick work of Ellsworth Thursday at Reiver arena, sweeping the visitors 25-7, 25-11, 25-13.
“Today, we just made sure we were disciplined and just tried to better ourselves,” Iowa Western coach Alicia Williams said. Tonight, it was Ellsworth. Tomorrow it will be someone else.
‘The way we get better is just focusing on what we nee to do.”
Kortlyn Henderson led the way with 16 kills and Reka Kotorman added 27 assists. Williams also highlighted the play of Rachel Shonka, who contributed nicely off the bench.
Ellsworth 7 11 13
Iowa Western (6-2) 25 25 25
Iowa Western statistical leaders: Kills: Kortlyn Henderson 16, Isabella Sarti 7, Genesis Sheridan, Kennedy Drewis 6. Aces: Reka Kotorman 2, Bryn Stansberry, Sheridan 1. Digs: Stansberry, Lauren Walenz 7. Assists: Kotorman 27, Evaggelia Athanasiadou 11.
