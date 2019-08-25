Kelsey Havel and Kortlyn Henderson finished with 17 and 14 kills, respectively, Saturday, leading the Iowa Western volleyball team to a 25-18, 18-25, 25-8, 25-21 victory over Laramie.
The win capped a 3-0 showing at the Reivers’ opening-weekend tournament. They also took down Jefferson and Western Nebraska Friday night.
“I think we’ve got a lot of kinks to work out, but the glory of it being opening weekend for everybody is that everyone kind of looks a little sloppy in the beginning. Overall, we competed pretty hard. I thought last night was probably our best night in terms of effort, competition and execution. Today, we were a little flat, but we snapped out of it pretty quick after we lost that second set.”
IWCC will be back in action at next weekend’s Blinn College Tournament. The Reivers will face Hill and Trinity Valley Friday before playing Laredo and Blinn Saturday.
Laramie 18 25 8 21
Iowa Western (3-0) 25 18 25 25
Iowa Western statistical leaders: Kills: Kelsey Havel 17, Kortlyn Henderson 14, Gracie Teeter 8, Larissa Schneid, Daria De Carvalho Peixe 5, Kennedy Drewis 4, Reka Kotorman, Evaggelia Athanasiadou 1. Aces: Havel 4, Lauren Walenz 1. Blocks: Schneid, De Carvalho Peixe 2, Henderson, Teeter 1. Set assists: Kotorman 32, Athanasiadou 15, Bryn Stansberry 2, Havel, Teeter 1.
