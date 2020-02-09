Iowa Western’s Jaiden Morris scored 22 points, and Solape Amusan came off the bench to add 18, but it wasn’t enough as the Reivers dropped a 70-62 decision to Moberly Area Saturday at Reiver Arena.
IWCC faced a one-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but Moberly outscored the Reivers 25-18 in the frame to come away victorious. Shania Liburd led three Moberly players in double figures with 16 points.
IWCC shot 33.9% from the field (20 of 59) and 23.1% from three-point range (6 of 26).
The Reivers will be back in action on Tuesday, playing host to the Concordia JV team. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Moberly Area 13 14 18 25 — 70
Iowa Western (15-10) 9 15 20 18 — 62
MA: Kori Tomlin 4, Chatori Tyler 15, Shania Liburd 16, DeAnna Wilson 11, Bryce Dowell 9, Darryn Zeigler 2, Bi’Anna Pettis 6, Kayla Langley 1, B’Aunce Carter 6.
IW: Hayley Berfield 3, Jaiden Morris 22, Sommer Blakemore 6, Ladun Akako 6, Arielle McElroy 7, Solape Amusan 18.
