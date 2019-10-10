Iowa Western’s women’s soccer wrapped up another Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title with a convincing 3-1 victory over Indian Hills Wednesday. The win moved IWCC to 7-0 in the ICCAC, and also secured the No. 1 seed for regional play.
“I thought we played our best soccer to date, especially in that first half,” Iowa Western coach Adam Sanchez said. “We were playing our style of soccer, getting the ball wide.”
NJCAA No. 11 Iowa Western (10-3-0, 7-0-0) handed No. 15 Indian Hills (11-1-1, 3-1-1) its first loss of the season.
“Beating Indian Hills is always great,” Sanchez said. “Looking forward, we will probably see them again. They’re (Indian Hills) playing really well, that’s why the result today was really important for us.”
Moriah Lucas put the Reivers on the scoreboard first at the 11:28 of the first half with her goal , which was assisted by Paola Ochoa. Lucas added a second goal in the second half at the 60:39 mark. Ashley Medina scored at 21:28 of the first half to give Iowa Western a 2-0 lead. Maria Gabriela Garcia added an assist.
“I thought Moriah Lucas was excellent,” Sanchez said. The Reivers got a boost from the bench as well. “Paige Hill came in and did really well. And then Lexi (Alexis) Ashmore gave us some really big minutes in the first half.”
After losing three of four to start the season, Iowa Western has reeled off nine straight victories. Sanchez said he wasn’t worried about the record to start the season.
“We play really tough competition to really test ourselves, and refine ourselves,” Sanches said. “I think that’s what gives us an edge when we go into conference play. We learn and grow from the early schedule, so when we get into conference play, we know we’ve seen the best in the country.”
Up next for IWCC is a home contest against Johnson County on Sunday. Then a trip to Burlington to end the regular season against Southeastern on Oct. 18.
“Just super proud of the effort and the game we played,” Sanchez said. “Happy for today, but looking for the next challenge.”
Indian Hills (11-1-1, 3-1-1) 1 0 — 1
Iowa Western (10-3-0, 7-0-0) 2 1 — 3
Goals: IH, Emily Murphy. IW, Moriah Lucas 2, Ashley Medina.
Assists: IW, Paola Ochoa, Alexis Ashmore, Maria Gabriela Garcia.
