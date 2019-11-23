The Iowa Western women’s basketball team won its third straight game Friday with a 76-73 triumph over No. 8 New Mexico Junior College. It was IWCC’s first game at the Reiver Classic at Reiver Arena.
The Reivers dominated the first three quarters, building a 64-34 lead.
But NMJC didn’t quit, outscoring IWCC 39-12 in the fourth quarter to turn what looked like an easy Reiver victory into a close final score.
Nyah Morris-Nelson paced the Reivers with 18 points, Sommer Blakemore finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Olivia Roberson tallied 10 points.
IWCC will be back in action today at the Reiver Classic, taking on Hutchinson at 5 p.m.
New Mexico JC 12 11 11 39 — 73
Iowa Western (4-4) 22 26 16 12 — 76
IW: Nyah Morris-Nelson 18, Sommer Blakemore 15, Olivia Roberson 10, LaShawn Sweet 9, Hayley Berfeld 7, Solape Amusan 6, Bella Sparaco 6, Ariella McElroy 5.
