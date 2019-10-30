The Iowa Western women’s soccer team won its first game of the Region XI tournament Tuesday, beating Hawkeye Community College 4-1.
Another strong defensive effort aided the Reivers as Hawkeye only managed two shots on goal in the game. Lina Jaime finished with a goal and an assists in the win for Iowa Western.
“I thought the girls were absolutely amazing,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “They played fantastic, especially right out of the gate. They scored some great, great team goals. It was a great team performance and something that we prepared for and we really needed.”
With an opening-round bye and the win on Tuesday, the Reivers are set up to play in the tournament finals at 2 pm Saturday against Indian Hills at Reiver Sports Complex. IWCC earned a 3-1 victory over Hills when the teams last met Oct. 9.
“Playing them before, I think we learned what they were going to do,” Sanchez said. “I think they were confident in how they played us. We scored two late ones, but we knew we were going to have possession and we knew they were going to sit back against us and try to defend us for 90 minutes. The girls came in with a great mentality to attack. We scored two goals in the first half, and that kind of put us at ease.”
Hawkeye CC (7-6) 0 1 — 1
IWCC (12-4) 2 2 — 4
IWCC stats: Goals: Estefania Cardona, Lina Jaime, Laura Linares, Moriah Lucas. Assists: McKenna Banks, Jaime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.