JACKSON, Miss. — Iowa Western shut out Jackson College 3-0 Friday afternoon, improving to 2-3 on the season.
The Reivers notched all three goals in the first half while their stout defensive effort kept the Jets off the scoreboard.
“Everybody contributed, and it was a good team effort,” Reiver coach Adam Sanchez said.
“I think we’re starting to turn a corner. Morgan Garcia came in off the bench and played really well and started connecting some passes for us. And I thought Lexi Ashmore did well up top for us.”
Iowa Western will stay in Jackson to play Monroe Community College on Saturday.
Iowa Western (2-3) 3 0 — 3
Jackson College 0 0 — 0
Goals: Paola Ochoa, Moriah Lucas, Lina Jamie
