Iowa Western women’s basketball coach Lindsey Vande Hoef and her team boarded a bus for Odessa, Texas, Thursday for a pair of games to open the season.
It marked one of the few times the Reivers have been together. … And healthy.
For much of October, instead of installing offensive and defensive schemes and building endurance, the Reivers were simply trying to heal. None of the sustained injuries have been long-term, but the situation has affected the chemistry building that so many teams fine tune in the preseason.
“We’ve had a rough patch, and we haven’t even started games,” Vande Hoef said. “The whole month of October, we only had about seven or eight girls that were healthy. We’ve had quite a few kids that would get injured, and then someone would come back and someone else would go down. Nothing too serious, but it’s been interesting talking to the rest of the staff. We’re still trying to figure out who we’re going to be this year because we only brought two girls back.”
Sophomore Sommer Blakemore is Vande Hoef’s most experienced returner. The 5-foot-6 guard from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, has garnered some Division I interest a year after averaging 9.8 points and three assists per game for a Reiver team that finished the 2018 season 23-9.
Jaiden Morris is a 5-8 sophomore guard transfer from Rider University who should play a big role for the Reivers, along with Nyah Morris-Nelson, a 6-foot guard out of Australia who can create mismatches on the perimeter.
IWCC also has a talented trio on the post that is expected to contribute. Sophomore Britney Epperson, a 6-2 forward out of Melbourne, Australia, who is the sister of Creighton 7-footer Jacob Epperson, will be a solid presence. So, too, will the freshmen combo of Solape Amusan (6-1 out of Woodbury, Minnesota) and Olivia Roberson (6-1 out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin).
More questions than answers surround the Reivers as they open the season this weekend, but Vande Hoef is anxious to see how her teams responds when the games finally count.
“I feel pretty confident that we’ll play about eight deep this weekend,” Vande Hoef said. “We do have some very good impact players that are transfers that will be difference makers if we’re lucky. We have a few sophomores that have transferred in, and that will help us.”
The bottom line for now at IWCC is patience. The Reivers need time to build chemistry, and they’ll need to do it against some quality competition. Four of their first 11 opponents appear in the NJCAA preseason rankings.
“People are feeling anxious, and the girls are starting to sense that things aren’t clicking yet, but why would they?” Vande Hoef said. “We’ve literally not had our entire team practice together. Trying to keep things in perspective, I’m really happy that we’re struggling through these things now because last year we had injuries at the end of the season when time isn’t on your side.”
