TYLER, Texas – If there were any worries about rust after not playing for 20 days, the Iowa Western men’s soccer team put that to rest quickly Tuesday during its first game at the NJCAA National Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Reivers (16-0-1) exploded for six first-half goals on their way to a 7-0 victory over 12th-seedeed Muskegon.
Fully healthy for the first time in two months after recovering from a broken foot, IWCC’s Theo Le Calve accounted for two first-half goals and an assist. Iowa Western’s Mario Magana, Joel Quashie, Roberto Hernandez, Eduardo Barros and Nicolas Torres also scored goals in the match, while Jassem Koleilat stopped the only shot he faced in the shutout effort.
“The guys were locked in,” Iowa Western coach Mike Brown said. “They came out, executed and did what they had to do. I was very happy with them.”
IWCC is now 1-0 in pool play. The Reivers will next clash with top-rated and top-seeded Monroe College (15-0) today at 10 a.m. Brown knows the matchup will be difficult, featuring two of the best teams in the country. A win would advance the Reivers to Friday’s semifinal round.
“It’ll be a tough game,” Brown said. “They’re good. They like to keep the ball. They play an interesting shape, but we do as well. It’ll just be a really good matchup of soccer. Both teams are pretty fresh.”
Muskegon 0 0 – 0
Iowa Western (16-0-1) 6 1 – 7
Goals: IW, Mario Magana, Joel Quashie, Theo Le Calve, 2 Roberto Hernandez, Eduardo Barros, Nicolas Torres. Assists: IW, Torres, Le Calve, Damia Viader, Barros, Jalen Starks.
