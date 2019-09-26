WEST PLAINS, Mo — NJCAA No. 14 Iowa Western earned its second straight road victory with Wednesday’s 28-26, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23 victory over Missouri West Plains.
Each set the Reivers won was tightly contested, and the fact that IWCC still prevailed was encouraging to Reiver coach Alicia Williams.
“I just think the main thing is that we held our composure,” she said. “They were tight sets and their crowd was great. I thought we did a good job of sticking to our game plan and staying loose, which has not happened much this year with this team. It was good to see us go over that hump of just staying calm in intense situations.”
Williams is hoping Wednesday’s win will provide the Reivers with a boost of momentum heading into the weekend. The team will be back in action Friday at the Johnson County tournament in Overland Park, Kansas.
“We definitely needed a win tonight because it’s a little too late to say that it’s still early in the season,” Williams said. “We have to get our stuff together. I thought this was kind of a breaking point for us to know that we can be a good team on the road after we drove seven hours.”
Iowa Western (9-5) 28 25 16 25
Missouri West Plains 26 23 25 23
