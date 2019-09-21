Bye weeks are work weeks for junior college football coaches.
Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier and his staff did their part last week to try to correct early-season miscues without the pressure of a game. Iowa Western practiced three days. Coaches were able to rest a few players with nagging injuries and gave some extra reps to some of their younger guys.
“I thought (last) Wednesday and Thursday was really good for having some energy,” Strohmeier said. “They want to get this taste out of their mouth is what I’m getting from them right now.”
Strohmeier was able to take a breather from everything last weekend, attending the Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames before Mother Nature intervened with rain and lighting delays.
Now, it’s back to business as usual in Reiver country. And much season remains to turn around a slow start. After being ranked second in the preseason NJCAA football poll, Iowa Western (1-2) now sits at No. 15 in the country following losses to No. 7 Iowa Central and top-ranked Hutchinson.
The Reivers’ first post-bye-week test comes today at 1 p.m. at Titan Stadium against a team that’s taken a similar path this season, No. 18 Garden City (2-2). The Broncbusters were the third-ranked team in the country to start the year before losses to Snow and Independence dropped them in the rankings.
“They’re a good team; they had a tough one against Snow in Week 1 where Snow kicked a field goal to win it,” Strohmeier said. “They were down 10 and blocked a punt, scored a touchdown and got an onside kick and they were down by three.
“They’ve been in some close games. It’s going to be a challenge for sure. Hopefully we improved enough. You’ve got to be ready to go, and you can’t make mistakes.”
Garden City’s record isn’t indicative of its offensive prowess. The Broncbusters average 414 yards a game and 39.5 points. Running back Ramon Jefferson is currently tied for third in the country with five rushing touchdowns on the season and is averaging 7.1 yards per rush. Quarterback Nate Cox has also been effective, using his 6-foot-9 frame to throw for 806 yards and five scores.
In addition to that talent, the G.C. offense will throw in a few surprises.
“They’re talented; they’re big up front,” Strohmeier said. “They always have good tailbacks. They’re going to be balanced. They want to run it first.
“We’ve played them numerous times. They’re going to have three or four trick plays up their sleeve, so you’ve got to stay disciplined.”
The Reivers are healthier than they were the last time they took the field. Offensive lineman Paine Delarm is expected back from a concussion, and wide receiver Marcell Barbee will make his season debut after dealing with hamstring issues.
Running back Brian Snead had a sprained wrist but is back and healthy and will provide an additional weapon out of the backfield with ZaQuandre White, who leads the country, averaging 124 rushing yards per game.
Quarterback Cam Thomas, who dealt with mallet finger and shoulder soreness that forced him out of the Hutchinson game, will also return.
“We’re starting to get some guys back, and that’s the benefit of the bye week,” Strohmeier said. “We’re getting there. We need it, and we need to be at our best because we don’t have any room for error.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.